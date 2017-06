SINGAPORE, March 5 Benchmark U.S. May cotton futures rallied more than 4 percent to a high of 92.23 cents a pound on Monday after India banned exports.

The move also boosted Shanghai futures by more than 1 percent.

India has banned cotton exports with immediate effect, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said on Monday, as the world's second-largest exporter of the fibre moves to conserve supplies for local mills. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Kim Coghill)