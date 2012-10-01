WASHINGTON, Oct 1 China will import less than half as much cotton during 2012/13 as it did in the previous marketing year, helping to drive up stocks in the rest of the world by 16 percent, an international farm group said on Monday. The secretariat of the International Cotton Advisory Council said it "expects China to import 2.5 million tonnes this season, less than half the record quantity purchased last season... "In the rest of the world, the pressure of accumulating stocks, combined with weak demand, could drive cotton prices down," said the ICAC in a statement. China will remain the largest cotton buyer in the world, which will bolster world prices, but stocks in the rest of the world would grow by 16 percent, to total 9 million tonnes, it said. WORLD COTTON SUPPLY 10/11 11/12 12/13 10/11 11/12 12/13 (Million Tonnes) (Changes from Sept Million Tonnes) Production 25.210 27.282 25.48 0.007 0.058 0.29 Consumption 24.517 22.779 23.55 0.000 0.053 0.31 Imports 7.725 9.603 7.58 0.000 0.129 0.25 Exports 7.625 9.716 7.58 0.001 0.342 0.25 Ending Stocks 9.380 13.782 15.72 0.005 -0.190 -0.21 Cotlook A* 1.64 1.00 0.84** * Season-average Cotlook A Index (U.S. dollars per lb). ** Average for the first nine months of the season (August 2011 to April 2012). LINKS: * ICE cotton futures <0#CT:> * Reuters cotton news * USDA monthly U.S. cotton supply/demand (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)