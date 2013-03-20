SINGAPORE, March 20 China is expected to sell about three million tonnes of cotton this year from its state reserves of around 10 million, a top official of an international farm group said on Wednesday.

"We expect China stocks at the end of the season will be down to 7 million tonnes," Terry Townsend, executive director of the International Cotton Advisory Council (ICAC), told Reuters.

Townsend, who is in Singapore to attend an industry conference, added:

"China has been building reserves since August 2011 and right now their reserves are 10 million tonnes. From April, and right up to September, until their new crop comes in, they will be gradually selling part of that reserve."

Cotton is the best performing commodity this year, with prices having risen more than 20 percent so far, driven by expectations for China's purchases to continue despite the rising prices. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)