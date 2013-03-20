SINGAPORE, March 20 China is expected to sell
about three million tonnes of cotton this year from its state
reserves of around 10 million, a top official of an
international farm group said on Wednesday.
"We expect China stocks at the end of the season will be
down to 7 million tonnes," Terry Townsend, executive director of
the International Cotton Advisory Council (ICAC), told Reuters.
Townsend, who is in Singapore to attend an industry
conference, added:
"China has been building reserves since August 2011 and
right now their reserves are 10 million tonnes. From April, and
right up to September, until their new crop comes in, they will
be gradually selling part of that reserve."
Cotton is the best performing commodity this year, with
prices having risen more than 20 percent so far, driven by
expectations for China's purchases to continue despite the
rising prices.
