April 2 ICAP Corporates has bought VIP Commodities, beating out bids of three other firms, to form a full service cotton broking team.

The broker has taken on three VIP Commodities cotton brokers, Vincent Pepe, Louis Barbera, and Marco Degennaro, as part of the acquisition.

Barbera told Reuters that VIP no longer exists.

Asked if they were bought out by ICAP: "Yes, they did."

"We think it's a good fit. They have a deep client base," Barbera added.