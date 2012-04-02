BRIEF-JPMorgan China Region Fund says entire investment portfolio has been liquidated
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
April 2 ICAP Corporates has bought VIP Commodities, beating out bids of three other firms, to form a full service cotton broking team.
The broker has taken on three VIP Commodities cotton brokers, Vincent Pepe, Louis Barbera, and Marco Degennaro, as part of the acquisition.
Barbera told Reuters that VIP no longer exists.
Asked if they were bought out by ICAP: "Yes, they did."
"We think it's a good fit. They have a deep client base," Barbera added.
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan.