NEW YORK, July 14 The IntercontinentalExchange
(ICE) said on Tuesday it is poised to launch a
long-awaited world cotton futures contract later this year after
U.S. policymakers passed a bill that eliminates one of the last
hurdles in its way.
U.S. Congress approved a bill on July 9 that will allow U.S.
exchanges to handle foreign-grown cotton at delivery points
around the world. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has
been required to sample and grade all cotton tendered against a
U.S.-listed contract.
The Atlanta-based exchange has been pushing its new global
contract, the first alternative for merchants, mills and growers
to pricing on ICE's U.S.-only one, for years but the law has
forced it to fall behind its intended timetable.
ICE Futures U.S. President Ben Jackson applauded the move,
describing it as a "common sense solution that will improve the
ability of cotton market participants to hedge in a global
market."
President Barack Obama still needs to sign the change, but
the passage by Congress moves the global contract one step
closer to launch.
An exchange spokeswoman said ICE expects to launch the
contract later this year, assuming it receives the president's
approval.
ICE said in 2013 it planned to launch the world contract,
responding to pleas from cotton merchants who said the existing
No 2 contract <0#CT:>, which serves as a global benchmark, is
susceptible to manipulation.
The contract will include cotton grown in the United States,
Australia, Brazil, India, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory
Coast and Mali. Delivery points will be in Australia and
Malaysia.
