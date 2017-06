MUMBAI Jan 23 India's cotton exports are expected to fall 38 percent to 8 million bales in the year beginning October 2012, a government official said on Wednesday, as China, the biggest buyer, resorts to largescale imports of valued-added cotton yarn.

Farmers in India are expected to harvest 33 million bales of cotton in the current year, down from a record 35.5 million bales in the previous year, Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi told reporters after a meeting of the state-run Cotton Advisory Board.

A Reuters poll of 10 traders had pegged India's cotton output for 2012/13 at 34 million bales, down 3.7 percent from last year. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)