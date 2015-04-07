GRAPHIC: Cotton vs polyester: link.reuters.com/pyr44w
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 7 Bulging cotton inventories in
China and slumping oil markets have triggered a race to the
bottom between cotton and polyester prices. Both fibres compete
for buyers in the textile industry, and cotton seems to be
gaining the upper hand for the first time in years.
U.S. cotton futures have fallen by a third since
early 2014, and in January, hit a six-year low around $1,260 a
tonne. Futures prices in China, both the world's largest
producer and importer, are also down a third. Prices for
polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polymers TP-PTNWE-PU, the
main petrochemical used in polyester, dropped in 2014 as well,
but have bounced by 16 percent since the start of the year along
with steadying crude prices, to about $1,000 a tonne.
The price slide for PET polymers began in June last year
when soaring global crude production was met by a slowdown in
demand, pushing oil prices down by more than half. But
the forces driving down cotton have been stronger. In September,
Beijing said it would cut back its fibre import quota to help
spur domestic production as well as wind down a massive
stockpiling programme. That significantly reduced U.S. exports
to China, and added supply to a global cotton market already
facing bearish fundamentals, including rising world production
and a surging U.S. dollar.
Although the price falls hurt producers of cotton, which
remains more expensive than PET, the narrowing gap may finally
halt a protracted slide in demand. For years, polyester made
inroads against consumer preferences for cotton, in part through
the development of advanced fibres.
After a sharp fall in cotton use from mid-2010 to mid-2012,
driven largely by polyester's price advantage, cotton
consumption is again edging up. The U.S. Department of
Agriculture said in its latest monthly outlook that, while
stocks would remain high for years, for the 2015/16 July-June
crop year, "world cotton projections anticipate that consumption
will exceed production for the first time in six years."
($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Dominique Patton in BEIJING and
Josephine Mason in NEW YORK; Editing by Edmund Klamann)