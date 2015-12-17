(Corrects paragraphs 3 and 5 to clarify company quitting most,
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Dec 16 RCMA Group will take over the
cotton trading business of medium-sized UK-based merchant Plexus
Cotton, the latest move by the Singapore-based trader to expand
its commodities operations beyond its roots in rubber, Plexus
said in a statement.
Terms of the deal, which will be effective Jan. 11, were not
disclosed.
The deal will see Plexus quit most physical trading more
than two decades after the company was set up by Chief Executive
Officer Nick Earlam in world cotton hub Liverpool.
The company will retain its production and supply chain
business in Africa as well as its Eastern Linkage operation in
China, Plexus said in a statement dated Tuesday.
The deal will hand the bulk of RCMA Plexus' trading book and
traders, including director Chris Harman. Earlam will remain at
Plexus.
RCMA has been aggressively building its business handling
sugar, rubber, coffee and energy and will combine the Plexus
book with its current cotton business, Tong Teik, and rename the
operation RCMA Cotton, the statement said.
Plexus will continue to trade derivatives to manage risk for
the operations it is retaining, a spokeswoman said in an emailed
statement.
The retreat from handling physical fiber reflects tough
conditions for mid-sized players as prices languish at their
lowest in six years due to a global glut and lackluster demand,
and volatility in prices remains low.
It also comes almost three years after a deal for Armajaro
to buy the whole company fell through. Plexus made a loss in
2013 and 2014 as depressed prices hurt the cotton business.
Building up Plexus' trading business will require the "drive
and investment" that RCMA can provide, said Earlam.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Cynthia Osterman)