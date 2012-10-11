Oct 11 Cotton prices extended losses in early
trade on Thursday after the U.S. government increased its
inventory forecast for the season to end-July 2013 to a record
of close to 80 million 480-lb bales.
It was the third monthly increase by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture since the new marketing season started on Aug. 1.
The benchmark December futures were down 1.53 percent
at 71 cents per lb by 8:56 a.m. EDT (1256 GMT), having fallen as
low as 70.41 cents immediately after the publication of the
report. Before its release, prices were down 1.08 percent at
71.32 cents.
