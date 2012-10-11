* Third consecutive monthly increase in inventory forecast
* Most of drop in Chinese demand offset elsewhere - USDA
* U.S. output estimate raised on Mississippi Delta crops
(Updates throughout)
Oct 11 The U.S. Department of Agriculture has
raised its 2012/13 global ending stock forecast for cotton to
record highs for a third consecutive month, sending prices down
and reinforcing concerns about weakening demand from China, the
world's largest textile market.
The government raised its inventory forecast for the season
to end-July 2013 by 3.4 percent to a record of 79.11 million
480-lb bales due to a combination of sharply higher production
and reduced consumption.
It was its third monthly increase since the new marketing
season started on Aug. 1 and the highest since records began in
1960. The new total would also represent a 14-percent jump from
2011/12's 69.56 million bales.
Market participants were alarmed that the USDA cut its
consumption rate for China by 2 million bales to 36 million,
citing falling demand from mills, which have bought less due to
high domestic prices.
"The high domestic support price continues to erode
offtake," the report said.
It also raised its output forecast for the world's top three
producers, China, India, the United States, as well as other
major growers Brazil and Pakistan, taking the total up 2 percent
to 116.32 million bales.
"It's a bearish rollercoaster," said Keith Flury, senior
commodities analyst at Rabobank, pointing to falling consumption
estimates for China, the world's largest user.
The benchmark December cotton futures in New York
were down 1.5 percent at 71.02 cents per lb by 11:59 a.m. EDT
(1559 GMT), on track for their largest one-day fall in two
weeks.
Prices fell as low as 70.41 cents immediately after the
publication of the USDA report, but recovered some lost ground
after hitting near-term technical supports. Before the report's
release, prices were down 1.08 percent at 71.32 cents.
While the report was bearish overall, prices were cushioned
by a rallying grains market, said Sharon Johnson, a cotton
specialist at Knight Futures in Atlanta, Georgia.
"(Grains) prices are moving higher and may provide some
indirect support for cotton. At the very least, I look for a
test of the 70.22 (cent) recent low basis December," she said.
A close below 70.65 cents per lb, the lowest in the past two
weeks hit on Sept. 28, would signal additional downside
pressure, she said.
SPINNING RELIEF
Comments about an uptick in demand for raw cotton from other
Asian countries provided some relief for traders and growers who
fear that Chinese mills will cut their buying even further.
The report said the majority of the drop in Chinese demand
was offset by an increase from other major spinning countries,
including India, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, Taiwan and
Vietnam.
Those countries have access to cheaper raw cotton than their
Chinese counterparts and have as a result increased their
buying, it said.
Beijing has set local prices at around $1.40 per lb, almost
double exchange prices, in an attempt to support the country's
millions of farmers, traders have said.
While helping the agricultural industry, the strategy has
hurt mills, whose margins have been squeezed, forcing them to
import raw fibers when quotas are available. Those are limited
in supply though and incur a hefty import duty if the finished
product is not re-exported.
As a result, integrated mills buy more yarn, a semi-finished
fiber, to process into finished product. That is more cost
effective than buying and processing raw fibers, traders said.
That displacement of demand to other parts of the world
should help alleviate concerns in the global cotton market about
falling consumption, although some question how long Beijing
will allow its mills to follow that strategy.
RISING U.S. OUTPUT
In its U.S. assessment, the USDA raised its output forecast
by 1 percent to 17.29 million 480-lb bales even after the recent
wet weather in west Texas, the country's main growing region.
That is up from an estimated 15.57 million in 2011/12 and is
driven by increases in the Mississippi Delta states.
Heavy rain can damage quality and quantity of crops because
most bolls, which are the protective capsule surrounding the
fiber, are open this far into the season.
Exports were cut by 200,000 to 11.6 million bales due to
slowing buying from China, while ending stocks rose by 300,000
to 5.6 million bales.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason in London; Editing by Dale
Hudson, John Wallace and Bob Burgdorfer)