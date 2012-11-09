* USDA raises U.S. output, ending-stock forecasts
* China data skewed by government stockpiling, yarn buying
* December prices rise; trading distorted by options expiry
NEW YORK, Nov 9 The U.S. government has raised
its 2012/13 forecast for global cotton inventory to above 80
million 480-pound bales for the first time due to
larger-than-expected output in the United States, the world's
third largest producer, and falling demand from China, the
world's largest consumer.
While analysts and traders expected the increase, surpassing
the 80 million mark is likely to reinforce concerns about rising
supplies and long-term demand as mills use more man-made fibers.
It will also heighten uncertainty about the Chinese government's
stockpiling strategy.
In its monthly crop report, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture increased its estimate for 2012/13 ending stocks for
a fourth straight month to a new all-time high of 80.27 million
bales.
The new forecast is up from 79.11 million last month, and 15
percent higher than 2011/12 levels.
It was largely driven by a 500,000-bale rise in global
output, due to increases in the United States, Uzbekistan and
some African countries, and the same-sized drop in consumption,
mainly due to China.
Tentative fears that Superstorm Sandy, which battered the
U.S. East Coast at the end of October, had damaged crops in
Virginia and North Carolina appeared unfounded as the government
raised its estimate for U.S. production and inventory due to
higher yields.
The output forecast of 17.45 million bales, up almost 1
percent from last month, was driven by higher yields which
increased to 802 pounds per acre from 795 pounds. It hiked its
ending stock forecast by 3.5 percent to 5.8 million bales.
"The cotton reports were negative with the United States and
bearish with the world," said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton
specialist at Knight Futures.
After falling to 69.11 cents per pound immediately after the
release, the most-active December futures contract
recovered but remained below the psychologically key 70 cent
mark.
After falling for the prior three sessions ahead of the
data, December prices settled at 69.58 cents per pound, up 0.46
percent. The expiry of December options distorted trading,
analysts said.
ALARMING CARRYOVER
A global carryover for 2012/13 of over 80 million bales has
alarmed some growers and traders, particularly with China's
consumption expected to drop for a third consecutive year. Usage
is forecast to fall to 35.5 million bales, down 28 percent from
2009/10.
But almost one-half of the carryover is expected to be held
in China's massive strategic reserve, where it is effectively
removed from the open market, analysts say.
On Friday, the USDA raised its inventory forecast for China,
the world's main textile market, to 37.11 million bales, up over
1 percent from last month. That is partly due to the state-led
stockpiling policy, according to analysts.
For the past two years, Beijing has been buying domestically
grown fibers to support its farmers and amassed a hoard of as
much as 30 million bales at the end of the last season. It has
continued the policy since the season started on Aug. 1.
That strategy has effectively reduced supplies of fibers and
locked out the domestic mills from the local market, forcing
them to import raw cotton.
"Supplies (in China) are tightening due to the accumulation
of production in the national reserve," the USDA said on Friday.
SKEWED
Cotton usage data for the country has been further skewed by
increased imports of yarn, a semi-finished fiber.
Rather than buying foreign raw fibers that incur import
duties, those that can - the integrated mills - have found it
cheaper to skip processing of raw fibers and instead import more
duty-free yarn from the major producing countries, Pakistan,
India, Vietnam and Turkey.
Some were surprised the USDA did not adjust upwards its
usage estimates for those countries to reflect the movement of
demand for fibers to locations outside of China.
Some were also surprised the government did not cut its
stocks forecast for India, the world's second-largest producer,
to bring it in line with the USDA's own foreign data service.
In a report dated Nov. 1 and posted on the USDA's website,
its Global Agricultural International Network (GAIN) estimated
Indian stocks by next July would be 5.7 million bales, well
below the USDA's estimate of 8.7 million.
To be sure, if the USDA does cut its Indian stock forecast
by 3 million bales and increase its prediction for demand
outside of China to reflect the displacement of fiber
processing, it will do little to eat into the record surplus
expected this year.
But the changes should help alleviate concerns in the global
cotton market about falling consumption, traders said.
"I think they're a bit behind the curve. Eventually they
have to start revising the numbers," said Peter Egli, the
director of risk management for UK-based medium-sized merchant
Plexus Cotton Ltd.