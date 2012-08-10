(Updating with comment, detail throughout)
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, Aug 10 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture raised its estimate for global cotton stockpiles in
2012/13 to record highs on Friday, sending prices down more than
2 percent and cementing fears about a growing global surplus as
demand slows.
The government raised its estimate for global inventory for
the marketing season which ends next July by 3 percent, more
than offsetting the cut it made in last month's report.
The new ending stock estimate of 74.67 million 480-lb bales,
based on its first field surveys for this season, would set a
new record, beating the previous high, which was last season, by
10 percent, according to USDA records which began in 1960.
Analysts and traders polled by Reuters ahead of the report
had on average predicted the authorities would trim their ending
stock estimate to around 70 million bales due to expectations of
lower crops from India, the world's second-largest producer.
The government lowered its production estimate for the
country, where weather forecasters have warned of a potential
drought due to weak monsoon rains, by 500,000 480-lb bales to
23.5 million 480-lb bales.
But that was more than offset by the increase in its output
forecast for China and the United States, the world's No. 1 and
3 producers.
The issue is not just one of supply. The government cut its
global demand forecast by 82,000 bales to 108.16 million bales.
While that is an increase from 105 million bales in the
2011/12 season, it falls 6 percent short of projected output.
"(The) cotton figures are bearish and gains of the last week
may erode in the coming sessions," Rabobank cotton analyst Keith
Flury said.
"With demand continuing to fall and the crop outlook not
being revised down, there are few supportive factors currently
in the cotton market."
Consumption has been hit by the sluggish global economy and
a loss of market share to manmade fibers after the cotton market
was roiled by wild prices last year.
Mills increased their use of artificial fibers in their
blends after prices surged to above $2 per lb last March, their
highest level since the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s, and then
more than halved by July.
After gaining 10 percent since the start of August ahead of
the data, prices sank over 2.5 percent immediately after the
report.
By 11:40 a.m. EDT (1540 GMT), the benchmark December cotton
contract on ICE Futures U.S. had moved off those lows but
was still down 1.67 cents or 2.2 percent at 74.28 cents per lb.
CHINA'S STRATEGY ON STOCKPILING
China's strategic reserve will continue to control almost
half the world's surplus stock this year, the USDA said,
forecasting it will hoard an estimated 34.2 million bales.
That accounts for some 46 percent of the world stocks
forecast and assumes a net increase in the state inventory of
about 20 percent during 2012/13, it said.
Based on the country's expected consumption level of 39
million bales, its textile mills could last almost a year
without needing to import any cotton.
A shopping spree by Beijing, albeit at a slower pace than
2011/12, will offer some respite to the market as it grapples
with the record surplus.
But it will also likely reignite concerns among textile
mills about China's control over supplies. It will also worry
farmers about its potential to cause massive damage to prices if
it released large chunks of material onto the market.
Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Beijing may
auction off a portion of its inventory, which already accounted
for about 40 percent of the 2011/12 ending stocks.
Brokers say the aim of the stockpile is twofold: maintain
ready fiber supplies for its textile mills if needed and support
cotton prices for domestic farmers.
TEXAN TUMBLE
Analysts were surprised by the increase in the output
forecast for the United States after the prolonged dry spell in
Texas, the country's largest producing nation, which experts
said could stymie the bloom.
While nobody expects a return to the crisis that hit the
region last year when crops were widely abandoned, experts have
projected output will be below historic averages around 5.5
million bales unless there is rain in the next two weeks.
The USDA's new forecast of 17.65 million bales stands in
marked contrast to the 16.6 million bales projected on average
by ten analysts, brokers and academics in a Reuters poll ahead
of the report.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Dale Hudson)