July 25 Fragrance maker Coty Inc said on
Wednesday Bernd Beetz is retiring as chief executive, just weeks
after the company filed for an initial public offering.
Michele Scannavini, who has run the Coty Prestige unit for
the past 10 years, will succeed Beetz, said the company, which
sells perfumes under the Calvin Klein, Davidoff and Chloe
brands, among others.
Earlier this year, Coty attempted a $10.7 billion takeover
of Avon Products Inc, withdrawing the bid after Avon
missed Coty's deadline to discuss the offer.
