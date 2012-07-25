July 25 Fragrance maker Coty Inc said on
Wednesday its Chief Executive Bernd Beetz, 61, will retire by
the end of July, just weeks after the company filed for an
initial public offering.
Michele Scannavini, 53, who has run the Coty Prestige unit
for the past 10 years, will succeed Beetz at the company, which
sells perfumes under brands that include Calvin Klein, Davidoff
and Chloe.
Scannavini will take on the reins as CEO beginning Aug 1,
the company said.
Earlier this year, Coty attempted a $10.7 billion takeover
of Avon Products Inc, withdrawing the bid after Avon
missed Coty's deadline to discuss the offer.
Coty in June filed to raise as much as $700 million in an
initial public offering. Founded in Paris in 1904 by Francois
Coty, is majority owned by Joh A Benckiser, the investment
vehicle for the billionaire Reimann family of Germany.