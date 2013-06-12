June 12 Beauty company Coty priced its initial public offering at $17.50 a share on Wednesday, in the middle of the expected range, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The New York-based company, majority-owned by the billionaire Reimann family of Germany through their Joh A. Benckiser investment vehicle, raised nearly $1 billion by pricing 57.1 million shares as planned.

It had intended to price shares at a range of $16.50 to $18.50.