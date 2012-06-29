* Says to list on Nasdaq or NYSE under the symbol "COTY"
* BofA Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley lead
underwriters on IPO
* Coty posted revenue of $3.58 bln for nine months ended
March 31.
By Tanya Agrawal
June 29 Coty Inc, which sells perfumes under
Calvin Klein, Davidoff and Chloe brands, filed to raise as much
as $700 million in an initial public offering, after dropping a
$10.7 billion takeover bid for Avon Products Inc last
month.
The IPO market has seen little action for more than a month
after Facebook Inc's botched market debut and the
European debt crisis forced companies to delay their plans.
The number of companies planning a U.S. listing has dropped
40 percent to 27 in the second quarter compared with the first.
However, offerings by consumer companies tapping the rich
have done well, including the debut of luxury brand Michael Kors
Holdings Ltd and high-end luggage maker Tumi Holdings
Inc, given a strong demand for their high-priced
products even during the slowdown.
"Coty is a quality name and this will be one of the more
anticipated offerings of the year," said IPOfinancial.com
President David Menlow. "The brand name almost sells itself."
Coty, founded in Paris in 1904 by Francois Coty, is majority
owned by Joh A Benckiser, the investment vehicle for the
billionaire Reimann family of Germany.
Benckiser also holds interests in Jimmy Choo shoes and
British multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser
Plc.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and
private equity firm Rhone each own a 7.5 percent stake in Coty,
which is also the world's No. 2 fragrance maker.
The company runs the gamut from luxury perfumes for fashion
house Bottega Veneta to skin care products sold at Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
In recent years, Coty has made acquisitions to grow and
diversify its products. In 2010, it bought skin care brand
Philosophy from Carlyle Group, nail color company OPI and
a majority stake in Chinese skin care company TJoy Holdings.
Coty's made an audacious bid for Avon, a company that has
nearly three times its revenue.
It later withdrew its bid, saying the world's largest
cosmetics direct seller had missed a deadline to start
discussing a deal that Coty first proposed in March.
Coty posted net income of $32.9 million on revenue of $3.58
billion for the nine months ended March 31.
Fragrances accounted for 57 percent of Coty's $4.1 billion
in sales for the year ended June 2011. The bulk of its sales
came from Europe and North America.
It expects revenue in excess of $4.5 billion for 2012,
according to its filing.
The company is run by Chief Executive Bernd Beetz, who
previously headed Parfums Christian Dior and is credited with
creating the well known J'adore fragrance, according to Coty's
filing.
Coty competes with companies such as Estée Lauder Cos Inc
, L'Oreal SA and Elizabeth Arden Inc.
The company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
in a preliminary prospectus that BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan
and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters of the IPO.
All the shares will be sold by its selling shareholder and
the company will not receive any proceeds from it. The filing
did not reveal how many shares are on offer or their expected
price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq
or the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COTY".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.