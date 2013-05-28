(Corrects paragraph 6 to say private equity firm Berkshire
Partners, not Berkshire Hathaway Inc, owns a stake in Coty)
May 28 Fragrance maker Coty Inc said it expected
its initial public offering of up to 65.7 million shares to be
priced at between $16.50 and $18.50 each, raising as much as
$1.2 billion.
The company said shareholders are offering 57.1 million
shares, while underwriters have the option to buy 8.6 million.
Coty, founded in Paris in 1904 by Francois Coty, is majority
owned by the billionaire Reimann family of Germany. The family
also holds interests in Jimmy Choo shoes and British consumer
goods company Reckitt Benckiser Plc.
Coty, which sells perfumes under brands such as Calvin
Klein, Davidoff and Chloe, reported a net profit of $230.3
million on revenue of $3.6 billion in the nine months to March
31.
The company, which failed in an attempt to buy Avon Products
Inc for $10.7 billion last year, filed to go public in
June.
Private equity firms Rhone Group and Berkshire Partners LLC
each own a 7.1 percent stake in Coty, which describes itself as
the world's No. 2 fragrance maker.
Coty's products run from luxury perfumes for fashion house
Bottega Veneta to skin care products sold at Wal-Mart Stores Inc
.
The company said it intends to list its common stock on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COTY." (link.reuters.com/xup48t)
Coty competes with companies such as Estee Lauder Cos Inc
, L'Oreal SA and Elizabeth Arden Inc.
Estee Lauder shares are near their life-high while Elizabeth
Arden shares have soared about 32 percent in the last year.
Joint book-running managers for the offer are BofA Merrill
Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank
Securities and Wells Fargo Securities.
Lead managers are Lazard Capital Markets, Piper Jaffray and
RBC Capital Markets.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)