April 20 Perfume maker Coty Inc said Elio Sceti, the chief executive of Europe's largest frozen foods company Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd, would join the company as CEO in July.

Acquisition company Nomad Holdings Ltd said earlier on Monday that it would buy Iglo Foods for 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion).

Shares of Coty, which makes perfumes for fashion brands such as Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, rose as much as 3 percent to a record high of $25.72.

Sceti, 49, will take over from interim CEO Bart Becht, Coty said.

Becht, who was appointed interim CEO in September after Michele Scannavini stepped down, will remain Coty's chairman.

"Sceti appears to be exactly the type of candidate we had expected Coty to hire, including a strong consumer products background and deep connections with Coty's ownership and board," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a note on Monday.

Sceti has worked with household products maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, in which Coty's majority shareholder Joh A Benckiser (JAB) Holdings has a stake.

Sceti, who is a former CEO of EMI Music, has also worked with Procter & Gamble Co.

Coty's shares were up 1.2 percent at $25.36 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)