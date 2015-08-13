(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to profit beating
estimates for the first time in five quarters)
* 4th-qtr sales $1.02 bln vs est. $999 mln
* Profit $0.08/share vs est. $0.07
* Cosmetics overtake perfumes as biggest business
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 13 Coty Inc reported
higher-than-expected sales for the first time in five quarters
as strong demand for its Sally Hansen nail products and Rimmel
cosmetics more than made up for declining sales of its perfumes.
The company, which makes fragrances for brands such as
Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, has been expanding its product
portfolio as demand for perfumes weakens due to fierce
competition.
The efforts seem to be paying off, with cosmetics replacing
fragrances as Coty's biggest business by revenue in the fourth
quarter.
Coty said on Thursday that sales in its cosmetics business
rose 13 percent, while sales in its fragrances business fell 10
percent. The contribution of Coty's perfumes business to its
total revenue shrank to 40 percent in the fourth quarter from 54
percent in the first quarter.
Coty said last month that it would buy 43 brands from
Procter & Gamble Co, including Wella and Clairol hair
treatment products.
Coty also announced a $700 million share buyback program on
Thursday and said it had raised its annual savings target by $70
million to $270 million by 2017.
Coty reported net income of $21.0 million, or 5 cents per
share, attributable to the company for the quarter ended June
30. It had reported a loss in the year-earlier quarter due to a
$316.9 million asset impairment charge.
Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share.
Revenue fell 2.1 percent to $1.02 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 7 cents per
share and revenue of $999 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Coty's shares were up about 2 percent at $29.20 in thin
premarket trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen
about 64 percent since the company went public on June 13, 2013.
(Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing
by Kirti Pandey)