Feb 4 Perfume maker Coty Inc's quarterly sales beat analysts' estimate as the company's efforts to transform into a global beauty products giant begin to bear fruit.

Shares of the company, which also announced a $500 million buyback program, rose as much as 17 percent to a two-month high of $28.83 on Thursday.

Under Chairman and interim CEO Bart Becht, Coty has been spending billions on acquisitions to counter weakness in its core perfumes business.

The company said in July it would buy over 40 brands, including the Wella and Clairol hair labels, from consumer products company Procter & Gamble Co for about $12.5 billion.

And in November, Coty said it would pay $1 billion for the beauty care unit of Brazil's Hypermarcas SA.

Coty said on Thursday the P&G deal had received U.S. regulatory approval and was on-track to be completed in the second half of this year.

Sales in the color cosmetics business, which includes Sally Hansen nail polishes and Rimmel cosmetics, rose 10 percent to $374.8 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, marking the third straight quarterly increase.

Sales of fragrances fell 9 percent to $627 million.

Total sales fell 3.9 percent to $1.21 billion in the latest quarter, but surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.20 billion.

Gross margins improved to 60.8 percent from 59.4 percent helped by cost cuts.

"...Coty does seem to be driving solid efficiency gains ahead of what will be a massive undertaking in integrating its business with P&G and the Hypermarcas assets," Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Ferrara said.

Net income attributable to Coty fell to $89 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $125.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Coty earned 38 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 34 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coty's shares were up 9.3 percent at $30.01 in late morning trading. The shares had risen nearly 26 percent in the past 12 months to Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)