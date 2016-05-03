Weaker sterling gives FTSE edge over Europe, Micro Focus dips
LONDON, May 22 The pound's retreat below $1.30 helped Britain's main share index outperform European benchmarks on Monday, while individual broker updates sent some stocks lower.
May 3 Coty Inc's sales increased for the first time in six quarters due to higher demand for color cosmetics including Rimmel makeup.
The company said revenue rose 1.8 percent to $950.7 million in the third quarter ended March 31.
Coty reported a net loss of $26.8 million, or 0.08 cents per share, compared with a net income of $75.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BEIJING, May 22 An influential state-run newspaper applauded China's anti-espionage efforts on Monday after the New York Times said China had killed or imprisoned up to 20 CIA sources, hobbling U.S. spying operations in a massive intelligence breach.