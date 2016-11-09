Nov 9 Beauty products maker Coty Inc's
quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, due to a slump in demand
across its businesses, including fragrances and color cosmetics.
The company's shares were down 13 percent in premarket
trading on Wednesday, a day after the U.S election.
Coty posted no profit during the first quarter ended Sept.
30. In the year-earlier quarter, the company reported a net
income of $125.7 million, or 34 cents per share.
Net revenue fell to $1.08 billion from $1.11 billion.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Siddharth Cavale in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)