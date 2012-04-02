April 2 Since its start in 1904, Coty Inc has
grown through deals to become one of the world's biggest
cosmetics and perfume companies. It owns the rights to perfume
brands JLO, Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, among other famous
fragrances.
Coty's latest offer, to buy Avon Products Inc for
$10 billion, was rejected on Monday by the larger company.
Here is a timeline of Coty's growth over the past decade.
2001: Bernd Beetz joins Coty as chief executive from LVMH
Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, where he oversaw the
Perfume and Cosmetics division. Beetz starts a series of deals
that make Coty an industry leader.
2002 : Coty signs Jennifer Lopez and launches her first
fragrance, Glow by JLO, which is a hit.
2003 : Coty buys brands Kenneth Cole and Marc Jacobs.
2005 : Coty says it will buy Unilever's global
prestige fragrance business for $800 million, acquiring brands
including Calvin Klein, Cerruti, Vera Wang, Chloe and Lagerfeld.
2006: Coty Prestige is created to manage Coty's premium
brands.
2008: Coty sells Orajel and other over-the-counter drug
brands to Church & Dwight Co for $380 million. It also
signs a deal with Gemini Cosmetics for Gemini to exclusively
distribute Coty Beauty's prestige brands to department and
specialty stores in the United States. Until then, Coty handled
the distribution.
2009: Coty enters a license agreement with GUESS Inc
to develop and market new GUESS fragrance lines.
2010: Calvin Klein, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH
Corp, and Coty say they will develop and market a makeup
line for launch in 2012. Coty buys skin care brand Philosophy
from The Carlyle Group, nail color company OPI and Russian brand
Dr. Scheller Cosmetic. It also says it will buy a majority stake
in Chinese skin care company TJoy Holdings.
2011: Private equity firms Berkshire Partners and Rhône
announce minority equity investments in Coty Inc
2012: Coty says it offered to buy Avon Products, a direct
seller of cosmetics, for $10 billion and that it was willing to
raise the price, but the bid was rejected.