March 14 Convenience store operator Alimentation
Couche Tard reported a 4.7 percent increase in
quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by acquisitions that helped
expand its business.
Laval, Quebec-based Couche Tard said net income rose to $287
million or 50 cents per share in the third quarter ended Jan.
29, from $274 million or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue jumped 22.3 percent to $11.42 billion.
Couche Tard, one of Canada's most acquisitive companies, has
been expanding globally through deals in Europe, Canada and the
United States.
In August, it announced a $4.4 billion deal to buy U.S.
convenience store retailer CST Brands Inc, in its
biggest deal to date.
