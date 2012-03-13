* Q3 EPS $0.48 vs $0.37 a year earlier
* Revenue up 20.4 pct at $6.6 billion
* Merchandise, service sales up 4.6 pct
March 13 Convenience store operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a higher
quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by the acquisition of new
stores.
Revenue rose 20.4 percent to $6.6 billion, due in large part
to higher fuel prices and volumes at its gas stands.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley said margins from fuel
were slightly weaker than he had expected, but volume was much
stronger.
"It shows that they are continuing to gain market share," he
said. "It looks like they may have taken some margin on the fuel
side to gain that market share, but overall gross profit from
fuel is up, and at the end of the day, that's what we look for."
Merchandise and service revenue rose 4.6 percent. Just over
40 percent of that growth was from acquisitions. In established
stores, merchandise and sales revenue rose 3.4 percent in the
United States, and 3.1 percent in Canada.
Adjusting for new pricing and supply terms introduced by one
cigarette manufacturer, same-store sales in the United states
rose 6.7 percent. Dley called that a "really, really strong
number".
Net income for the quarter ended Jan. 29 rose to $86.8
million, or 48 cents a share, from $69.6 million, or 37 cents,
the year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of
46 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quebec-based Couche-Tard operates nearly 6,000 convenience
stores across North America, the majority of which sell motor
fuel.
Couche-Tard shares were up 1.4 percent at C$31.87 on Tuesday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.