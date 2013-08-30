Automakers hope to reach U.S. deal on 2025 vehicle emissions
NEW YORK, April 11 A trade group for automakers said on Tuesday it hopes to reach a deal with California and the Trump administration over vehicle fuel efficiency standards.
Aug 30 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard reported a first-quarter profit that more than doubled on stronger merchandise sales at its convenience stores.
The company, which also operates gasoline stations, raised its quarterly dividend by about 17 percent.
Net profit rose to $255.0 million, or $1.35 per share, in the quarter ended July 21, from $102.9 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.
Total revenue jumped 48 percent to $8.90 billion.
Same-store merchandise sales rose 2.7 percent in the United States. It rose 0.7 percent in Canada and 1.9 percent in Europe.
NEW YORK, April 11 A trade group for automakers said on Tuesday it hopes to reach a deal with California and the Trump administration over vehicle fuel efficiency standards.
April 11 United Airlines and its chief executive faced mounting pressure on Tuesday from a worldwide backlash over its treatment of a passenger who was dragged from his seat on a plane on Sunday to make room for four employees on the overbooked flight.