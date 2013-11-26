Nov 26 Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher gasoline margins and acquisitions.

Net income rose to $229.8 million, or $1.21 per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 13 from $181.3 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Laval, Quebec-based company, whose outlets include Mac's and Circle K, sells gasoline at many of its locations.

Gross profit margins from gasoline sales rose 41 percent to 21.56 cents per gallon.