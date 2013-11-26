BRIEF-Riso Kyoiku's sales seen growing 10 pct for FY ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei
* Riso Kyoiku's group pretax profit is expected to jump 20 percent to 2.5 billion yen ($22.6 million) in the year ending February 2018 - Nikkei
Nov 26 Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher gasoline margins and acquisitions.
Net income rose to $229.8 million, or $1.21 per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 13 from $181.3 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Laval, Quebec-based company, whose outlets include Mac's and Circle K, sells gasoline at many of its locations.
Gross profit margins from gasoline sales rose 41 percent to 21.56 cents per gallon.
* Riso Kyoiku's group pretax profit is expected to jump 20 percent to 2.5 billion yen ($22.6 million) in the year ending February 2018 - Nikkei
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds London fund managers on Gordhan meetings)
MOSCOW, March 27 Iran's president met Russia's prime minister on Monday in a bid to develop a warming relationship that has been greatly strengthened by both sides' involvement on the same side of the war in Syria.