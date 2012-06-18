OSLO, June 18 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard
, which is buying Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail
in an agreed deal, has reached a 81.24 percent
acceptance level, it said on Monday.
Couche-Tard, which operates convenience store chains in
Canada and the United States, launched a bid for the
Scandinavian gas station chain operator in April, and offered to
pay 53 norwegian crowns ($8.90) a share before the 1.8
crowns-per-share dividend in May, a 52.5 percent premium.
It initially set an acceptance condition of 90 percent of
the shares in Statoil Fuel, but has since abandoned that
condition.
The acceptance period ends on June 20.