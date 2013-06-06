(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, June 6 Andy Coulson, David Cameron's former media chief and ex-editor of the News of the World, pleaded not guilty to charges related to phone hacking on Thursday.

He resigned from his job as Prime Minister David Cameron's director of communications in 2011 after allegations he had known of phone hacking by journalists at the tabloid he edited between 2003 and 2007.

Coulson, appearing in the dock for less than five minutes, pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful interception of voicemail messages and to conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

Rebekah Brooks, a former top executive in Rupert Murdoch's media empire and Coulson's predecessor at the Sunday tabloid, denied charges related to phone hacking in court on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)