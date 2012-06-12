June 12 Council of Europe Development Bank on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COUNCIL OF EUROPE DEVELOPMENT BANK AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.5 PCT MATURITY 06/19/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.701 FIRST PAY 12/19/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.5625 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 84.65 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A