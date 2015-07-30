HONG KONG, July 30 Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd said on Thursday a subsidiary had obtained regulatory approval to issue an up to 6 billion yuan ($966.3 million) onshore bond.

The company would be the sixth developer to do so in three months as Chinese builders are avoiding the offshore market and borrowing more money onshore this year on lower funding costs, a weaker yuan and improved liquidity on the back of government easing measures.

Country Garden said in a statement its unit Zengcheng Country Garden Property Development Co Ltd planned to issue the first tranche of up to 3 billion yuan in the third quarter.

Five developers, including Evergrande Real Estate and Beijing Capital Land, have issued corporate bonds totalling 33.5 billion yuan in China since late May after the market was reopened to offshore-listed real estate companies.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd proposed on Wednesday in a stock exchange circular to issue a second domestic bond this year of up to 13 billion yuan. It had just issued a 6.5 billion yuan bond onshore at a 4.95 percent yield earlier this month.

"Based on current market conditions and business development needs of the company, the further issue of domestic corporate bonds in the PRC will be conducive to optimising the company's long- and short-term debt structure and further reducing the group's interest costs on debt," R&F said.

Rating agency Moody's said in a report on Monday it expected Chinese developers would continue to utilise alternative sources of funding, such as domestic bond issuance, to support their funding needs in the second half of 2015, and slow their offshore issuance.

The number of offshore bond issuance dropped significantly in the first half. According to Moody's, 12 rated developers issued offshore bonds totalling around $6.7 billion compared with $15.5 billion raised by 29 rated developers in the same period last year.

GF Securities, Essence Securities and Ping An Securities would be the joint underwriters for Zengcheng Country Garden Property Development's bond issue, Country Garden said.

($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)