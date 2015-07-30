HONG KONG, July 30 Chinese developer Country
Garden Holdings Company Ltd said on Thursday a
subsidiary had obtained regulatory approval to issue an up to 6
billion yuan ($966.3 million) onshore bond.
The company would be the sixth developer to do so in three
months as Chinese builders are avoiding the offshore market and
borrowing more money onshore this year on lower funding costs, a
weaker yuan and improved liquidity on the back of government
easing measures.
Country Garden said in a statement its unit Zengcheng
Country Garden Property Development Co Ltd planned to issue the
first tranche of up to 3 billion yuan in the third quarter.
Five developers, including Evergrande Real Estate
and Beijing Capital Land, have issued corporate bonds
totalling 33.5 billion yuan in China since late May after the
market was reopened to offshore-listed real estate companies.
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd proposed on
Wednesday in a stock exchange circular to issue a second
domestic bond this year of up to 13 billion yuan. It had just
issued a 6.5 billion yuan bond onshore at a 4.95 percent yield
earlier this month.
"Based on current market conditions and business development
needs of the company, the further issue of domestic corporate
bonds in the PRC will be conducive to optimising the company's
long- and short-term debt structure and further reducing the
group's interest costs on debt," R&F said.
Rating agency Moody's said in a report on Monday it expected
Chinese developers would continue to utilise alternative sources
of funding, such as domestic bond issuance, to support their
funding needs in the second half of 2015, and slow their
offshore issuance.
The number of offshore bond issuance dropped significantly
in the first half. According to Moody's, 12 rated developers
issued offshore bonds totalling around $6.7 billion compared
with $15.5 billion raised by 29 rated developers in the same
period last year.
GF Securities, Essence Securities and Ping An Securities
would be the joint underwriters for Zengcheng Country Garden
Property Development's bond issue, Country Garden said.
($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)