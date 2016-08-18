HONG KONG Aug 18 Country Garden Holdings Co
, China's third-largest real estate developer by sales
value, said on Thursday its first-half core profit grew 1.6
percent, helped by rising property prices.
In a statement, Country Garden said core profit, a measure
which excludes changes in the value of investments, in the first
six months was 4.96 billion yuan ($749 million), up from 4.88
billion yuan a year earlier.
Net profit rose 9.3 percent to 5.4 million yuan, while
revenue was up 21 percent at 57.4 billion yuan.
The company, which had previously focused on smaller cities
where home prices have been hit by a supply glut, began
expanding into bigger cities in the last two years. The latter
business now accounts for 52 percent of total areas it has
available for sale.
Shares in Country Garden jumped over 7 percent to a 14-month
high after its earnings announcement, outpacing a 1.4 percent
gain in the broader market.
($1 = 6.6257 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)