HONG KONG Aug 19 Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expects the mainland property sector in the second half of this year to outperform the first six months.

Country Garden president Mo Bin was speaking at an earnings press conference after the company reported a 26 percent rise in first-half net profit.

The company also said it expects its sales for the first half of August to be better than July thanks to policy easing. (Reporting By Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)