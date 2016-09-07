BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
HONG KONG, Sept 7 Country Garden, China's third-largest property developer by sales, has signed a preliminary agreement to invest up to $2.7 billion in the British city of Birmingham, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
Country Garden will initially explore large-scale investment opportunities in the UK's second-largest city with particular focus on regeneration and investment options related to a high speed rail project, Xinhua said.
The partners will seek areas of collaboration to deliver significant new housing stock.
Commenting on the Xinhua report, a Country Garden official said investment talks are still at an early stage.
Birmingham city council leader John Clancy, who was in China for a week-long trade mission, signed the agreement with Country Garden on Tuesday. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.