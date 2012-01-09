HONG KONG Jan 9 Mainland China property developers Country Garden and Longfor Properties on Monday released widely diverging results for December contracted sales, meaning Country Garden edged past its year forecast and Longfor just fell short.

Country Garden said December sales hit 3.8 billion yuan, up 52 percent compared with the same month last year. That brought it to 43.2 billion yuan ($6.85 billion) in contracted sales for the year, up 31 precent compared with 2010 and just past its target of 43 billion yuan.

Longfor Properties said December contracted sales stood at 2.7 billion yuan, down 52.5 percent compared with December 2010. That gave it a full-year tally of 38.3 billion yuan ($6.07 billion) in 2011, up 14.8 percent compared with the previous year. It was targeting sales of 40 billion yuan for the year.

Analysts anticipate a tough year ahead for Chinese developers. China Vanke, the largest developer by value of sales, and rival Evergrande Real Estate last week both reported large falls in December sales. ($1 = 6.3095 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; additional reporting by Langi Chiang in Beijing; Editing by Erica Billingham)