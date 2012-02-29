HONG KONG Feb 29 Concrete Win Ltd, the
controlling shareholder of Chinese property developer Country
Garden Holdings, and Merrill Lynch International have
launched a share sale worth up to $400 million, IFR reported on
Wednesday.
Concrete Win and Merrill Lynch offered the shares at
HK$3.16-HK$3.30, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The
price was equivalent to a discount of 6-10 percent to the
HK$3.51 closing price on Wednesday.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs were hired as
joint bookrunners, IFR said, citing a term sheet of the
transaction.
Country Garden issued $600 million of convertible bonds in
2008 and entered into an equity swap agreement with Merrill
Lynch worth $250 million.