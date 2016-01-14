Jan 14 UK housebuilder Countryside Properties Plc said it expects to raise about 114 million pounds ($164 million) through an offer of new shares, ahead of its return to the London Stock Exchange after more than a decade.

The company, which was founded in 1958 by Alan Cherry, said it would use the net primary proceeds to reduce its debt and accelerate growth at its development sites at Acton, Beaulieu, Hazel End and Rayleigh.

A vehicle controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, Countryside's majority owner, and some management members and employees would also sell a portion of their stake, the company said in a statement.

Countryside, which was earlier listed from 1972 to 2005, was bought by Oaktree Capital Management from Lloyds Banking Group in 2013.

The company said it expected a minimum free float of about 25 percent after the offer completion, which is expected to take place in February. ($1 = 0.6936 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)