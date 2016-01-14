Jan 14 UK housebuilder Countryside Properties
Plc said it expects to raise about 114 million pounds ($164
million) through an offer of new shares, ahead of its return to
the London Stock Exchange after more than a decade.
The company, which was founded in 1958 by Alan Cherry, said
it would use the net primary proceeds to reduce its debt and
accelerate growth at its development sites at Acton, Beaulieu,
Hazel End and Rayleigh.
A vehicle controlled by Oaktree Capital Management,
Countryside's majority owner, and some management members and
employees would also sell a portion of their stake, the company
said in a statement.
Countryside, which was earlier listed from 1972 to 2005, was
bought by Oaktree Capital Management from Lloyds Banking Group
in 2013.
The company said it expected a minimum free float of about
25 percent after the offer completion, which is expected to take
place in February.
($1 = 0.6936 pounds)
