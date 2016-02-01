Feb 1 British property developer Countryside
Properties Plc on Monday set a price range of 225 pence to 275
pence per share for its initial public offering, hoping to raise
up to 114 million pounds ($162.55 million).
The offering by the company, which is returning to the
London market after more than a decade in private hands, will
value Countryside at 1.125 billion pounds at the mid-point of
its price range.
Countryside, which was earlier listed from 1972 to 2005, was
bought by Oaktree Capital Management from Lloyds Banking Group
in 2013.
($1 = 0.7013 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)