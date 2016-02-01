(Adds details)

Feb 1 British property developer Countryside Properties Plc on Monday set a price range of 225 pence to 275 pence per share for its initial public offering, hoping to raise up to 114 million pounds ($162.55 million).

The offering by the company, which is returning to the London market after more than a decade in private hands, will value Countryside at 1.125 billion pounds at the mid-point of its price range.

The company said it expected a free float of between 30 percent and 50 percent after the IPO.

Countryside, backed by private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management, said it would use the IPO proceeds to reduce debt and accelerate development at several sites in Britain.

The company said it would announce the final offer price on or around Feb. 12.

Countryside, founded by chartered surveyor Alan Cherry in 1958, traded as a public company from 1972 to 2005. In 2013, Oaktree bought a controlling stake in the company from Lloyds Banking Group. ($1 = 0.7013 pounds)