Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
Oct 30 Countrywide Plc
* Countrywide plc interim management statement
* Q3 2014 saw best ever Q3 financial result
* Year to date EBITDA margin is approximately three percentage points up on same period last year
* Continued growth in lettings business which recorded a 47% growth in ebitda in Q3 2014.
* In prime and central london areas starting to see a rebalancing of price expectations between buyers and sellers
* Group on track to deliver full year results in line with market expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.