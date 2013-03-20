March 20 Countrywide PLC : * Countrywide plc - offer comprises 57,142,858 new shares representing

26.7 per cent. of the 213,730,676 shares in issue * Countrywide plc - also comprises 1,144,170 existing shares held by

certain employees, approximately 0.5 per cent * Countrywide - no existing principal shareholders nor any of the

directors is selling shares as part of the offer.