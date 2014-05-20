LONDON May 20 British estate agency Countrywide
has appointed former medical insurance executive Alison
Platt as group chief executive with effect from Sept. 1, the
company said on Tuesday.
Britain's largest estate agency by revenue said current
chief executive Grenville Turner would become non-executive
chairman from that date. It announced in Febuary that Turner
would step down in 2014 to take the chairman role.
Platt joins from medical insurance provider Bupa where she
spent more than twenty years holding senior roles such as
managing director of Bupa's international development markets
business. Countrywide said the appointment was still subject to
Financial Conduct Authority approval.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton)