* Says to raise 200 mln stg from selling new shares
* Refinances debts to reduce interest bill
* Expects to be part of FTSE-250 midcap index
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Feb 20 Countrywide Holdings, Britain's
largest estate agent by revenue, plans to return to the stock
market after nearly six years in private hands, hoping a fragile
housing market recovery will be enough to tempt investors amid
growing demand for new issues.
The company, bought for 1.1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) by
a U.S. private equity firm in May 2007, said on Wednesday it
planned to raise 200 million pounds by selling new shares.
It will use the money to repay some debt and grow the
business, including through acquisitions.
Countrywide declined to say what it might be worth after
floating, but expected to be included in the London Stock
Exchange's FTSE-250 index of mid-cap companies.
Rising equity markets across Europe have fuelled a pick up
in initial public offerings (IPO) in recent months. British
housebuilder Crest Nicholson returned to the stock
market last week.
Countrywide Chief executive Grenville Turner said that
listing showed the IPO market was functioning normally again
following the financial crisis, and was also encouraged by signs
of improvement in the mortgage and housing markets.
"Sentiment is much stronger than it was five years ago and
the availability of affordable mortgages is coming back," Turner
said on a conference call with journalists.
House price data is mixed in Britain but there is tentative
evidence to suggest prices are steadying as government measures
kick in to encourage banks to lend more.
The average house price in Britain fell from a peak of
199,612 pounds in August 2007 to 154,663 pounds in April 2009
before climbing to 162,932 in January this year, according to
mortgage provider Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group
.
Share prices for the country's major housebuilders have
soared over the last year as a result of the government's show
of support, but some analysts question whether political
initiatives will be enough as banks seek to reduce their risks
and store capital to meet tougher regulations.
As part of a wider refinancing deal with its lenders,
Countrywide said it had raised a further 100 million pounds of
debt in a move that will cut its annual interest bill from 25
million pounds to less than 3 million pounds.
Countrywide, which sells and rents houses and flats, was
listed between 1986 and 2007 before it was taken private at the
peak of the market by U.S. private equity group Apollo. Fellow
private equity firm Oaktree Capital took control in 2009 via a
debt for equity swap.
Countrywide makes 25 percent of its sales in the more
affluent London and south-east area of Britain, and interest in
buying homes was increasing across the country despite "regional
variations", according to Turner.
The company reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one off items,
of 63 million pounds for 2012, on revenues that rose six percent
to 540 million pounds.
Goldman Sachs, Jefferies International Ltd and Credit Suisse
will be bookrunners for the listing.