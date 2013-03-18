LONDON, March 18 British estate agent Countrywide Holdings has narrowed the price range for its London listing to 330-350 pence per share, two sources close to the deal said on Monday.

Countrywide, which plans to raise 200 million pounds ($302.6 million) from the sale of new shares to repay debt and grow the business, had initially offered the shares at 260-350 pence each.

Order books on the sale are due to close later on Monday.