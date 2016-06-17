BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 17 Former Countrywide Financial Corp CEO Angelo Mozilo will not face a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit for defrauding investors in mortgage-backed securities issued before the 2008 financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Mozilo received a letter from the Justice Department this week informing the Countrywide co-founder of its decision to not move ahead with a civil fraud case against him, the source said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.