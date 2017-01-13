LONDON Jan 13 British estate agency Countrywide
said the volume of house sales in London in the final
quarter continued to be below 2015's levels, resulting in a drop
of about 6 percent in the number of deals for the year.
The group, however said a strong performance from its
lettings business partly offset the lower number of sales.
Group income for the fourth quarter was about 179 million
pounds ($218 million), down from 196 million a year ago, it said
on Friday, while income for the full-year would be broadly flat
at 737 million pounds.
($1 = 0.8218 pounds)
