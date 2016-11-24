Nov 24 British estate agent Countrywide Plc
warned for a second time this year that its 2016 core
earnings would be hit by lower activity in the property market
following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The country's biggest lettings and estate agency company
said in a trading statement on Thursday that earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year
would be "around the lower end of market expectations".
Analysts on average expected 2016 core earnings to come in
at 85 million pounds to 100.20 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Countrywide warned in July, the month after the Brexit vote,
that its adjusted core earnings in 2016 would be lower than the
113 million pounds reported in 2015.
The company said the slowdown in transactions had most
notably hit its retail and London businesses with forward order
books down 16 percent and 26 percent respectively at the end of
September from a year earlier.
