* Forecasts 2016 core profit at lower end of market
consensus
* Sees 2016 transactions down 6 pct lower than 2015
* Forecasts 2017 transaction levels below 2016
* Most weakness in London, retail business
* Stock hits record low, bottom of London's midcap index
(Adds CFO, analyst comments, statements from other estate
agents, details, updates share movement)
By Esha Vaish
Nov 24 Countrywide, Britain's biggest
lettings and estate agency firm, warned on Thursday earnings
this year would be hit by a slowdown in the property market
since the vote to leave the European Union, sending its shares
to a record low.
People were holding off buying second homes amid concerns of
economic uncertainty over the next 12 to 18 months due to the
lack of clarity about what terms Britain would negotiate in its
divorce from the EU, Countrywide's finance chief told Reuters.
"The lack of visibility on what leaving the EU means people
are delaying making decisions and I don't really think that's
going to change in the short term," CFO Jim Clarke said.
The company said it expected transaction levels this year to
be 6 percent lower than in 2015, with its retail and London
businesses suffering in particular, and transactions could well
be lower again in 2017.
Countrywide shares slumped as much as 14 percent to a record
low of 165.9 pence and were down 12 percent at 1115 GMT.
While strong demand from first-time buyers has meant most
builders have seen housing sales in much of Britain recover from
an initial dip after the June 23 vote, estate agents continue to
smart from the slowdown in the secondary housing market that
Clarke said accounts for close to 90 percent of transactions.
To add to their worries, Britain said on Wednesday it would
ban one-off tenant fees to try to bring down the cost of renting
and cool a market already hit by a property tax increase in
April on houses bought by buy-to-let landlords.
REVENUE FALLS
Clarke said it was too early to assess the impact of the
changes, but the company did say 2016 earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be around the
lower end of the market consensus.
Analysts on an average had expected EBITDA of 85 million to
100 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The
forecast was lowered after a previous warning in July.
"There's no light at the end of the tunnel here," Peel Hunt
analyst Gavin Jago wrote. Jago, who has a "hold" rating on
Countrywide, cut his target price to 170 pence from 250 pence.
He estimated that Countrywide gets about 5 million to 10
million pounds of pretax profit, or some 18 percent of expected
2016 group pretax profit, from the upfront lettings fee.
Shares in Belvoir Lettings shares fell after it
said the impact of the changes was expected to be less than 8
percent of gross profit. Shares in online agent Purplebricks
rose after it said there would no meaningful impact and
it could adapt its model swiftly at minimal cost.
Countrywide is also having to invest in digital expansion,
close branches and slash headcount to fight back against the
growing threat from online agencies that are luring customers by
charging lower fees.
It joined London-focused rival Foxtons in noting a
continued decline in transactions during the quarter to the end
of September, which pushed its revenue down 4.4 percent to 188.5
million pounds. Foxtons had issued its own warning earlier.
Countrywide said the slowdown in transactions had most
notably hit its retail and London businesses with forward order
books down 16 percent and 26 percent respectively year-on-year
at the end of September.
($1 = 0.8049 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)