LONDON Feb 25 Countrywide reported a 16-percent fall in 2015 pre-tax profit as Britain's largest estate agency by revenue said it struggled to maintain its share of sales outside of London.

Reporting the 85.8-million-pound ($119.40 million) profit, the company said the foundations were in place for growth in 2016 and maintained its financial outlook.

