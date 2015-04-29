April 29 Countrywide Plc
* Countrywide announces 2015 start in line with expectations
* Overall group income resilient in difficult market
conditions
* Continued progress in our lettings and commercial
divisions building on 2014 momentum and delivering income growth
in q1 of 7% and 15% respectively
* Surveying division outperformed market following recent
contract wins with income up 9% in q1
* Financial services achieved record market share in q1 2015
* Estate agency and london & premier volumes impacted by
tougher market conditions.
* Q1 total income down 2 percent to 154.2 million stg
* As highlighted previously, first half of 2015 will see
market transactions running significantly below 2014 levels with
uncertainty surrounding outcome of uk general election resulting
in both buyers and sellers delaying decisions on completing
transactions
* Widely anticipated by market commentators that market will
recover in second half of year following general election and
this will be a key determining factor in group delivering our
expectations for year
